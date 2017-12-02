PDP convention: Those who call themselves northern elders lack the authority to speak for the region-Kutigi.

Terhemen Abua.

As the Peoples Democratic Party PDP convention slated for Dec 9-10 gathers momemtum, indications were rife Friday, in Abuja that the northern caucus of the Party might not be attending the national convention with one voice.

Reason being that leaders from the region have pitched their tent with different aspirants vying for the office of the national chairman of the party.

The leadership of the party had earlier agreed on the office of the national chairman zoned to the southern part of the country, while it also ceded the presidential ticket to the north.

PDP has refused to micro-zone the office of the national chairman to any of the three geopolitical zones in the southern region, South-East, South-South, and South-West.

While no candidate has shown interest in the race from the South – East, two have emerged from the South-South and seven have shown interest from the South-West.

Jerry Gana, a Professor and former Minister of Information, a staunch supporter of Adeniran (South-West) and some northern supporters of Adeniran met in Abuja on Thursday night and claimed that they had micro-zoned the office of the national chairman to the South-West.

However, another group from the region, known as the Concerned PDP Northern Youths of Like Minds, said the meeting by the northern PDP did not agree to micro-zone the position.

Spokesperson for the group, Sani Kutigi, said those who described themselves as northern elders lacked the authority to speak on behalf of the north.

He said, “It is a slap in the face and an insult to the intelligence of southern Nigerian politicians/leaders that few members from the north can sit down and determine who to elect”.

Kutigi affirmed that party members from the north pledge their unalloyed support to a free and fair process where a new national chairman will emerge regardless of which place he comes from as long as he is from any of the states that make up southern Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the National Caretaker Committee of the party, Ahmed Makarfi, Thursday presented a memo to the national executive committee meeting in which he begged the meeting to ” approve and affirm the leadership of the party as produced in nine states of Adamawa, Borno, Kebbi, Kwara, Kogi, Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, and Osun”.

credit: punch.