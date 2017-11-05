PDP Chairmanship: Daniel, Ladoja, Agbaje out

As South-West PDP BoT picks George, Adeniran, Adedoja

The Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party from the South-West region has pruned down the number of candidates who are vying for the position of the national chairman of the party from the zone.

The zonal board, in a document made available to journalists in Abuja on Saturday , recommended three aspirants from the region for the race.

It further promised that out of the three recommended aspirants, it was still working to get a consensus candidate among them before the December 9 national convention.

The party is expected to use the covention, which has been arranged to hold in Abuja, to elect its national officers.

A member of the BoT from the South-West, Chief Shuaib Oyedokun, signed the document that reduced the number of the favoured aspirants.

In the document dated November 3, those favoured include a former sports minister and Special Duties Minister, as well as a former Provost of the Federal College of Education (Special) , Prof. Taoheed Adedoja; a former Deputy Chairman of the party, Chief Bode George; and a former Minister of Education, Prof. Tunde Adeniran.

Out of the three, both George and Adeniran are members of its BoT, which is regarded as the conscience of the party.

Those that were knocked out of the race, according to the document, are a former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Rashidi Ladoja; a former Governor of Ogun State, Chief Gbenga Daniel; a former National Secretary of the party, Prof. Wale Oladipo; the PDP governorship candidate in the 2015 elections, Mr. Jimi Agbaje and Akin-Deko Akintayo from Ondo State.

According to the document, the BoT South-West caucus said it ‎picked George to represent Ogun-Lagos axis, while Adedoja is to contest on behalf of Osun-Oyo; and Adeniran is to represent Ekiti and Ondo axis respectively.

The caucus said its action was based on the numerous calls and wise counsel from several quarters to prune down the contestants to manageable number.