 PDP chairmanship: Corruption trials not enough to disqualify any aspirant — Makarfi 

The Chairman, National Caretaker Committee, NCC, of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, has said national chairmanship aspirants with pending cases in court would not be disqualified from the race at the party’s convention in December.

Makarfi stated this in Kaduna while playing host to one of the aspirants and former governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, weekend.

He said: “If you play that game (disqualification of candidates based on pending EFCC case), that will be playing into the hands of the government in such a way that every one of us can be charged to court so that PDP will have no candidate. “Except you are convicted by a court of law, nothing can stop you from contesting, even the general election, let alone party issue. So, we shouldn’t play into the hands of those we want to unseat.”