Payment of entitlements: PASAN lauds Wike, Assembly leadership

The Parliamentary Association of Nigeria, Rivers State Chapter, has described Governor Nyesom Wike as a man of his words after his approval and payment of the 2015 outfit allowances to Assembly staffs.

A statement by the Association’s Chairman, Comrade Okeleke Louis, said the action of the Governor has again proven that he is a trustworthy leader who believes that his words are his bond.

The Association equally lauded the leadership of the State Assembly for facilitating the payments.

Recall that the Association had threatened to down tools over non-payment of their outfit allowances from 2015.

Governor Wike however stepped in and assured the Association that their issues will be looked into and treated accordingly.

“We want to use this medium to thank our most trust worthy and listening governor for not only stepping in and resolving a major industrial dispute ,but for also proving that his words are his bond by ensuring our allowances are paid.

” We also want to commend the leadership of the Rivers State House of Assembly for facilitating the payment. This noble gesture will no doubt ginger members of our Association to continue to give their usual best in the discharge of their official responsibilities.

“We want to assure the Governor of the state, Chief Nyesom Wike, as well as the leadership of the State Assembly of our undivided resolve to contribute our quota to the required growth and development of Rivers State.

“In the light of the above, we strongly believe that in no time , you will offset all our outstanding allowances,” a part of the statement reads.