PASTOR LAZARUS MUOKA PRAYS FOR NIGERIA TOMORROW

The Chief Servant of God in this Commission will be praying for Nigeria at Adokie Amiesiemeka Stadium, Igwuruta-Ali, Portharcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria as the Nation commemorate her 57th Year Anniversary.

This Nation really needs God’s intervention in a time like this. Join him as he pour his heart out in prayer tomorrow, 1st October, 2017.

TIME: 8am Prompt

Don’t miss this opportunity, especially those in the southern part of the country.

God Bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria

God Bless The President and his cabinet

God Bless All Nigerians – those here and those in diaspora.

Happy 57th Anniversary Our Great Nation !!!