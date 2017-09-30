PASTOR LAZARUS MUOKA PRAYS FOR NIGERIA TOMORROW

The Chief Servant of God in this Commission will be praying for Nigeria at Adokie Amiesiemeka Stadium, Igwuruta-Ali, Portharcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria as the Nation commemorate her 57th Year Anniversary.
This Nation really needs God’s intervention in a time like this. Join him as he pour his heart out in prayer tomorrow, 1st October, 2017.
TIME: 8am Prompt
Don’t miss this opportunity, especially those in the southern part of the country.
God Bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria
God Bless The President and his cabinet
God Bless All Nigerians – those here and those in diaspora.
Happy 57th Anniversary Our Great Nation !!!
God will answers our prayer over Nigeria.
Which God?
He is a joker
I beg who know this man make them tell am say no be today we know say yansh get center part. So make him park well