Passage of Dr Alex Ekwueme: Governor Wike condoles with Nigerians 

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has commiserated with Nigerians, the government and people of Anambra State and the family of the Former Vice President, Dr Alex Ekwueme over his passage.
The governor, who described the Late Former Vice President Alex Ekwueme as an outstanding democrat, compassionate leader, true patriot and exemplary statesman said  Dr Alex Ekwueme would be missed by all lovers of democracy and development.
While  extending his deepest condolences to Nigerians , Governor Wike noted that he is pained by the death of the Former Vice President.
He prayed God to grant the family of the Former Vice President the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.
Simeon Nwakaudu,
Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media.
20th November, 2017.
