Paris Club Refund: EFCC uncovers another slush account.

Terhemen Abua.
Another slush account has been uncovered as three more governors are believed to have diverted the London-Paris Club refund, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC sources said yesterday.
Governors have been pushing for the release of the third tranche of the refund but President Muhammadu Buhari is said to be still weighing the request.
Security reports however has allegedly indicted some governors of gross abuse of the cash, the affected governors and their cronies are already under investigation.
Detectives have also uncovered another account opened by the Nigeria Governors Forum NGF, where suspicious transactions related to the London-Paris Club refund have been found.
‘We have rated this new discovery as a slush account. This is aside the two accounts on which we placed Post No Debit PNB” ,the source added.
According to the source, cases of diversion of public funds into private accounts under the guise of consultancy fees has been discovered and this explains why salaries have not been paid in some states.
“We will release the details to the public very soon. All the suspects will certainly face trial. Those who have immunity will face the consequences, no matter how long it takes” , said the source.
credit: The Nation