Paris Club Refund: EFCC uncovers another slush account.

Terhemen Abua.

Another slush account has been uncovered as three more governors are believed to have diverted the London-Paris Club refund, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC sources said yesterday.

Governors have been pushing for the release of the third tranche of the refund but President Muhammadu Buhari is said to be still weighing the request.

Security reports however has allegedly indicted some governors of gross abuse of the cash, the affected governors and their cronies are already under investigation.