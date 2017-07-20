Paris Club: Governor Ahmed to Meet Labour, Stakeholders on Sharing Formula

Thursday , 20 July 2017
Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed is to meet with stakeholders and officials of Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) and Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) in the State to discuss how the proportion of the N5.1b second tranche of Paris Club refund meant for salaries will be shared.

The Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Media and Communications, Dr. Muideen Akorede, who disclosed this on a radio programme on Thursday, said that the governor, who is currently in Abuja for the National Economic Council meeting, will meet with the labour leaders and leaders of thought when he returns to the State.

The statement noted that the meeting will decide whether the whole money should be used to pay part of local government workers’ salaries only or be shared among local government workers, SUBEB staff, LG pensioners, state pensioners, tertiary institutions and as subventions to parastatals in the State.

It added that the meeting will also determine what proportion of the money should go towards programs for the welfare of all citizens and workers.

It will be recalled that Governor Ahmed on Tuesday approved the release of N1b to local councils in the State to offset part of their salary arrears. The governor also approved the release of N312, 191, 101.71 to tertiary institutions in the State to towards arrears owed their staff.

