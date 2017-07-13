Oyegun caused our defeat in the Osun senatorial election – APC chieftain, Timi Frank

The All Progressives Congress (APC) is still licking its wound as a result of a just concluded senatorial election in Osun state – The party suffered a heavy defeat in the hands of the Peoples Democratic Party (APC) – A chieftain of the party, Comrade Timi Frank, says the national chairman of the APC should be held responsible for the defeat

The deputy national publicity of the APC, Comrade Timi Frank, has blamed the APC national chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun for the defeat of the party in the just concluded senatorial re-run election in Osun state.

Comrade Frank made his stance known while addressing journalists on Monday, July 10 in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

PDP’s Ademola Adeleke won the by-election by securing 97,480 votes and won 9 out of the 10 local governments. His opponent, Mudashiru Hussain won just a single local government securing 66,116 votes.

Adeleke is the younger brother to Late Senator Isiaka Adeleke, who died in controversial circumstances.

According to the APC chieftain, the ruling party’s loss was due to the national chairman’s inability to resolve the crisis that rocked the Osun state chapter of the party before the election.

His words: “I expect Oyegun to have resigned by now after the defeat of the APC in the Osun West Senatorial election, but I know that he will not.

“Oyegun caused our defeat in the election because of his failure as a leader. Adeleke left the APC for the PDP because of the inconsistency of the party leadership and came back to defeat the party. “If they knew what they were doing, Adeleke would not have left the APC and we would have been celebrating another victory now. The APC ticket would have been given to him because of the death of his brother. It has happened before because when Okadigbo died, his seat was given to his wife. Some of us actually suggested that the ticket be given to him. “Unfortunately, the APC candidate was disqualified by both the screening and appeals committee set up by the party for not resigning his position as a commissioner in the state. But the party rejected their report and went ahead to clear him. “Oyegun’s illegality brought us to this level. It is a shame on the APC to lose that bye election in a state where it has a sitting governor. If Oyegun fails to resign, APC will continue to face defeat under his leadership.”

Comrade Frank urged Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo to immediately direct the party leadership to call an emergency stakeholders meeting to resolve this crisis rocking the party.

He warned that the party cannot continue to impose candidates on the people, else it will be rejected by Nigerians in the 2019 general elections.

“The party needs to restructure and restrategize if it wants to survive. The party has held meetings only twice since it came into government and yet we want to win elections in 2019. How can we win election like that?

“How are we sure that we will not be kicked out of government in 2019 because we have not been able to keep to our promise. Oyegun’s leadership is very un-serious. APC governors need to lead the way to restructure the party”, he concluded.

Meanwhile, former governor of Oyo state, Rashidi Ladoja has said that Adeleke’s victory is a good omen for both the Accord party and the PDP in Oyo and Osun states respectively.

Ladoja congratulated Adeleke’s constituents for giving the senator-elect a resounding victory against the candidate of the ruling APC party.

He also urged Adeleke not to deviate from the good works his family is well known for.

Comrade Frank had earlier warned the APC to get its acts together ahead of the 2019 election.

