Over 66 Accounts Used In Pension Fraud – Malami

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami has revealed the existence of over 66 accounts allegedly operated by those involved in pensions’ fraud.

This comes amid growing criticism that has rocked the Buhari led administration following the reinstatement of an embattled former Chairman of the Presidential Taskforce on Pension’s Reforms, Mr Abdulrasheed Maina.

Many have said that the controversy surrounding Maina’s return and promotion to the position of Director of the Federal Civil Service has put a question mark on the Federal Government’s commitment in the fight against corruption.

The Attorney-General who was a guest on Channels Television’s Question Time, said shocking discoveries and recoveries have been made so far.

“Over 66 accounts were used in pension fraud associated transactions.

“There exists 12 pending court cases that are related to the pension fund fraud. Investigations have been ongoing overtime and serious recoveries involving about 270 or more assets involving house and automobiles were recovered.

“There is a very strong allegation that about 217,000 ghost pensioners exist within the system. And you are equally aware that high profile individuals inclusive of political office holders, senior civil servants, the military, the police are equally alleged to be part of the syndicate relating to pension.”

The Justice Minister also explained that the reinstatement of the embattled former pensions’ boss was an idea conceived by his (Maina’s) lawyers and brought to his office.

“As at October 5, 2017, an issue relating to the reinstatement of Abdulrasheed Maina was an issue that was in the process in the Office of the Attorney-General relating to a request that was made by his lawyers sometime back in April.

“Arriving at a decision like this, some legal processes come into play. The first process was a judgment presented by his lawyer on account of which he had sought the intervention of the Attorney General for his reinstatement.

“And in the first process thereafter, was a request from the office of the public service of the federation seeking information to certain enquiries that were met and thereafter there was equally a factor relating to a pending court case in the National Industrial Court in respect of which you equally have to factor in mind before arriving at a decision.”

Mr Malami further said that the process had yet to be concluded in the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation.

It will be recalled that Maina was declared wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for an alleged N2bn pensions biometric scam in November 2015, a 24-count bothering on procurement fraud and obtaining money under false pretense.

He reportedly disappeared from public glare only to resurface in October 2017, to take charge as an Acting Director in the Ministry of Interior with his return sparking reactions and outrage.

President Buhari, however, sacked him on October 23, after much criticism of his administration.