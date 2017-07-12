OVER 200 FORMER APC MEMBERS FROM ELEME VISIT EMEH, PLEDGE SUPPORT FOR WIKE

Ecstatic celebrations that followed the Supreme Court victory of the Ahmed Markafi faction of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, at the residence of Chief Emeh Glory Emeh in Port Harcourt on Wednesday was further boosted by the visit of over 200 former members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, from Eleme local government area to announce their exit from the party and their support for Governor Ezenwo Nyesom Wike and the Peoples Democratic Party in the state.

Speaking on behalf of other decampees, Comrade Felix Ntobari Ogbuji, former public relations officer of APC in ward 8, and coordinator of unit 15 in Eleme said they are angry with the leadership of APC in Eleme for failing to fulfil their promises.

“I have been in APC, worked with them and found them to be liars. They find it difficult to keep to their promises. They go into projects they are not able to complete. I am tired and fed up with what is happening in APC. Eleme youths are crying. We are angry. APC have used most of the youths and dumped them.

“That is why we decided to embrace what Governor Wike is doing because he has brought good things to the people of Rivers state. We have decided to support the governor and beg him to do more for Eleme people so that come 2019, no spirit nor human will be able to stop him from being the governor”, the former APC leader in Eleme declared.

Comrade Ogbuji, who acknowledged that the Rivers State governor Ezenwo Wike has tried and empowered a lot of people in Eleme, said they are optimistic that their return to the PDP will encourage the governor to do more for Eleme, just as he added that they are pleased to be associated with the inclusive administration of Governor Wike in Rivers State.

In his response, Chief Emeh Glory Emeh recalled how APC used to hold its leadership meetings in his house in Port Harcourt, but that he had to quit the party when it became obvious to him that the APC in the state was lacking direction.

His words: “As a politician who studied under former Governor Peter Odili, I discovered that things were not going in the right direction, so I had to leave. Governor Wike has just won the supreme court case in Abuja. So you are coming at the right time when the PDP and the state are celebrating.

“The case between Ahmed Makarfi, leader of our side of the divide in PDP has won in the case with Alli Modu Sherrif. Your coming to my place today is preparatory for Governor Wike to receive you.

“Some weeks ago, over 8,000 persons moved enmasse from APC to the PDP. Another 1,728 has also decamped, just as you have done but we are yet to receive them because of the golden jubilee celebrations. And now that the celebration is over, Governor Wike will be prepared to receive them, and you also.

“Politics is about interests. It is not about my brother or my sister. Those days of primordial sentiments are over. I don’t want to go into the problem of APC before now because you have already made up your minds to cross over to PDP. That’s why you are here.

Chief Emeh hinted that his role as a preliminary person was to serve as the first anchor for people crossing over from APC to PDP, the same way he did, preparatory to their formal reception by the leadership of the PDP in the state.

The legal practitioner further maintained that Governor Wike has shown that ability to perform should be the precondition for electing someone into office, even as he observed that the primary concern of citizens, irrespective of political, tribal and religious affiliations are results and deliveries that would improve their welfare.

Noting that the people will always support whoever is doing the work, Chief Emeh, who was commissioner for transport and aviation during the administration of Dr. PeterOdili in the state said the visible achievements of Governor Wike in the past two years are eloquent testimonies that God has brought him at this point in time to advance the course of development in the state, adding that all he needs is the continuous support of all who live and do business in the state.