‘Our daughter’s wedding not done in secret’ — family of IGP’s wife threatens to sue Misau

The family of the wife of Ibrahim Idris, inspector-general of police (IGP), has threatened to sue Isah Misau, senator representing Bauchi central, for defamation.

On Wednesday , Misau said the IGP secretly married Asta, a deputy superintendent of police (DSP), in Kaduna.

He further alleged that Idris married her because she was “four months pregnant” for him.

Speaking with Daily Trust, Nasiru Baba Saleh, a member of the family, said the allegations made by Misau about their daughter were not true.

Saleh said the family had evidence that the wedding was not done secretly.

He wondered if it was the senator that impregnated her.

“Truly, we’re seriously angry, because this is a girl that grew up in a responsible way. She got a very good upbringing, and we married her out peacefully. We see no reason why this man will come publicly inside the chamber of the Senate to say the man impregnated her before he married her,” he said.

“What is his proof? This issue has gone viral on the social media. Both the mom and dad are crying. What kind of defamation is this? We have evidence. We have the pictures and everything. The commissioner of police and DC Operations were there. They all witnessed the wedding. The wedding was done publicly and marriage certificate was issued to them.

“We’ll have to sue him on defamation of character of the girl and the family. We’ll do that within the week. We’ll file the matter, and we’ll go with all the evidence, including invitation cards and everything.

“Is he trying to say that we gave her out in marriage with pregnancy? What’s the position of that in Islam? It is not done in Islam. We just have to take action. We have all the evidence that the wedding was not done secretly. It held at the Sultan Bello Mosque, Kaduna where many people attended. The representatives of both families were present. The commissioner of police, Kaduna state, his deputy and others were there.

“We won’t take the matter lightly. This is an act of defamation of character, and it won’t go like that. We’ll take him to court for defamation of character. Let him come and prove his allegations in court. We have already briefed our lawyers on this