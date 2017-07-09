Osun West: Omisore Congratulates Adeleke, Osun Electorate

The former deputy governor of Osun State and a leader of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state, Senator Iyiola Omisore, Ph.D FNSE CON has congratulated the senator-elect of Osun West Senatorial district; Chief Ademola Adeleke on his victory in the Osun West by-election held on Saturday.

In a statement released by his Media office in Ile-Ife on Sunday, Senator Omisore also appreciated all party faithful from the 10 local governments in the district Who braved the odds to ensure a successful outing for the flag bearer and the party.

“This is a triumph of light over darkness. The doggedness, dedication, loyalty and commitment of you all are what make this victory sweeter. The overwhelming victory our party recorded shows the level of disenchantment Osun people have against the incumbent administration in our dear state”, Omisore stated. “I rejoice with the good people of Osun State generally and Osun West in particular who aligned with my belief that Chief Ademola Adeleke possesses the qualities to continue the good work his late brother was doing and that is the same reason I toured the whole senatorial district with him”.

Omisore who was the party’s candidate in the 2014 gubernatorial election in the state also stated, “from the beginning, this election sets out to be a different kind of election. The unity and resilience of the party was tested and it is a great relief that we came out victorious. As a party, we must take this victory seriously even as we prepare for another major election. Since the people have placed enormous trust in us, we cannot afford to disappoint them. We must, therefore, deliver on policies and programmes that will improve their standard of living and bring them out of this economic doldrum.

This is a great victory for us. The mood everywhere in the state today is that of creation of jobs and infrastructure, payment of salary and restoration of the economy. This is where both our party and myself stand and I am grateful that the electorate has read the situation correctly.” The former Senate committee chair on Appropriations reassured.

“I want to again assure the good people of Osun that the PDP has all it takes to wipe away your tears and provide you the dividends of democracy and good governance that have hitherto eluded you. We won’t rest until all agents of bad governance are finally sent away from our state.” The statement concluded.