Osun West Bye-Election,  Aregbesola taking His Rigging Plans To Another Level,  Osun PDP Alleges

Osun State Peoples Democratic Party has once again raised the alarm that the rulling Apc in the State have perfected another round of plans to rig the forthcoming senatorial bye election and subsequent elections, using data of students of public and private schools in the State.

According to a strong worded statement by the State chairman of PDP, Hon Soji Adagunodo on Monday, the party alleged that, the State government under governor Rauf Aregbesola and his non-performing party, have perfected arrangements in collaboration with some unscrupulous elements in the State INEC to deploy some of the gadgets meant for data capturing of members of NM public for the purpose of Continuous Voters Registration, to major public and private schools in the State solely aimed at capturing data of the students I. The schools and transferring same into Inec data base, produce corresponding PVC for use of his party, all in a desperate bid to rig elections in the State.

While calling on residents of the State to to take every legal means possible to form human walls against this unwholesome desperation by the Apc, Adagunodo alleged that information reaching him from various quarters across the state confirmed that the State government has imposed a ditective on all school authorities in the State to force their students to come to school in attires other than their school uniforms on Tuesday, the 20th of June 2017.

To avoid unnecessary violence in Osun State, Nigerians, civil rights organisations including traditional rulers in Osun State, should prevail on governor Stuff Aregbesola to come clean on his directive to schools in Osun State focing the students to appear in unconventional dresses on Tuesday, Adagunodo stated.

He therefore called on security operatives and Professor Mamood Yakubu led independent National Electoral Commission, to as matter of urgency, commence investigations into what he termed a timed bomb waiting to explode in Osun State, as Aregbesola, having realised level of resolute stance of the good people of Osun State against his party, has opted for various forms of criminal machinations to work against the will of the people.

Adagunodo appealed against any attempt to toy with the present will and resolve of electorates in Osun state, warning that, such evil shall be met with stiff resistance by the suffering masses of the State. He described readiness and resolve of Osun electorates against Apc in Osun State as total, which should not be tested by any form of electoral fraud, as attendant consequences may not be too palatable for our democratic