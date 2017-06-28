Osun West By-Election: Osun APC Expels State Officer for Campaigning for Adeleke

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has expelled its State Auditor II, Tajudeen Adekunbi popularly called Orji for supporting the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Otunba Ademola Adeleke for Osun-West Senatorial District by-election.

Adekunbi had reportedly been campaigning and mobilizing for Adeleke who defected from APC to the PDP before the primaries of the latter.

Sources within the APC confided in

CityMirrorNews on Wednesday that the party leadership has expelled Adekunbi for anti-party activities.

It was gathered that the party would give the expulsion letter to Adekunbi today.

Adekunbi was sighted standing behind Adeleke at a press conference addressed by the PDP at the party’s secretariat in Osogbo, on Tuesday.

Details Later.