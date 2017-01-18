Osun State House Of Assembly Reels Out Legislative Target For 2017

Thursday , 19 January 2017
The Osun State House of Assembly has resumed legislative activities, with the House reeling out its target for 2017.

As the House resumed on Tuesday after the festive holidays, the Speaker, of the House, Honourable Najeem Salaam, felicitated with the people of the state, saying that the peace and tranquility that prevailed in the state in the previous year were marvelous and desirable.

He requested for the continuity of the two factors which he said had enhanced development in the state.

‘Fine Species’

In a statement by his spokesman, Mr Goke Butika, the Speaker described the people of the state as ‘fine species’ among the tribes of people on earth, asserting that their patience and political sophistication had made the delivery of dividends of democracy from Governor Rauf Aregbesola’s administration possible.

