Osun PDP Truce: Southwest Leaders Commend Omisore

Southwest leaders of Peoples Democratic Party poured encomium on Senator Iyiola Omisore for the leadership role he played in brokering peace among the warring factions in Osun State.

The lingering dispute which had polarized the party into two; Senator Ahmed Makarfi and Senator Alli Modu Sheriffs camps, came to an abrupt end on Sunday June 18, 2017 at the country home of Senator Omisore in Ile Ife, Osun State.

According to the Zonal Chairman of the party in Southwest, Olorogun Eddy Olafeso said the move by Omisore which led to the meeting can be described as a worthy development which should be emulated by national leaders of the party. Senator Omisore’s initiatives brought about this unique truce within the party and his sincerity and astute leadership quality must be commended by all because PDP in Osun State today can now stand as one,” Olafeso said.

Speaking further South West Zonal Chairman said for PDP to regain its lost glory, others must borrow a leaf from Osun State, and end the disunity that is ravaging the party and see themselves as a family under one umbrella, and strive to take party to greater height. “My belief is that this great achievement in Osun PDP, will motivate all other states to follow suit, a bid to reclaim our lost glory,”

Olafeso also advised members of the party in Osun State that they should not allow the opposition to throw spanner in their wheel of progress.

“We must now see ourselves as people with common front and that is the only way we can reach our desired goal,” he opined.

Signed

Rev. Bunmi Jenyo,

Zonal Secretary, South West.