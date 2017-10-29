Osinbanjo, A Professor of Lies- IDRIS USMAN 

It is hard to miss the impetuous and shameless lies about why Nigeria is now broke as professed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, a supposed pastor. According to Osinbanjo, it is the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan that made Nigeria broke.
A totally laughable lie but such lies must not be allowed to fester!
That is why we the Save Ijaw Nation Group have decided to call out Osinbanjo for the numerous lies this present government keeps telling Nigerians even on revered altars with no fear or reverence for God.
Osinbanjo claimed in his speech at a Pastor’s conference that it was because of Jonathan’s government Nigeria is now broke under his watch as head of the Presidential Economic Team. How is that it is this same Jonathan’s government that even the pastor acknowledged left $32 billion in foreign reserve that caused the hardship in Nigeria today?
Was it not from the monies Jonathan left behind they started giving bailouts to states, yet with no economic blueprint for over a year? Was it not also from the monies Jonathan left behind President Buhari used to travel around the world for six months with no tangible result?
Osinbanjo brazenly claimed that Jonathan spent N100billion and $295million weeks before election yet he left $32 billion behind. Osinbanjo should tell Nigerians who Jonathan gave the money to and where the money was spent because if it was shared and spent in Nigeria as claimed by Osinbanjo, the economy would have felt the impact and millions of Nigerians would not have lost their jobs under this unfortunate government.
One would have thought that Osinbanjo, a Professor of law and Pastor would be able to tell a better lie than a secondary school drop out that he is answering yes sir to, today. It is such a pity that it is because this failed government’s bid to borrow more money to do splash projects to deceive Nigerians has been met with stiff resistance that they are now trying to blame their misfortunes on Jonathan whose stellar achievements speak for him.
We the Save Ijaw Nation Group will not let Osinbanjo or anyone for that matter continue to tell the demonic lies against Jonathan that brought them into government in the first place. Jonathan left one of the fastest growing economy and the biggest economy in Africa, conceded defeat despite the obvious rigging of the election all so Nigeria will be at peace. Yet over two years of change, with over N12trn spent so far not a single capital project to show. If this government must continue to point fingers, it should point it towards the things it has done with our common wealth.
Until they are able to point their fingers at the things they have done for Nigerians, they should never open their mouths in public to talk.
