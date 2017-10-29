Sunday , 29 October 2017
Osinbanjo, A Professor of Lies- IDRIS USMAN 

October 29, 2017 featured post, Politics 177 Views

It is hard to miss the impetuous and shameless lies about why Nigeria is now broke as professed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, a supposed pastor. According to Osinbanjo, it is the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan that made Nigeria broke.
A totally laughable lie but such lies must not be allowed to fester!
That is why we the Save Ijaw Nation Group have decided to call out Osinbanjo for the numerous lies this present government keeps telling Nigerians even on revered altars with no fear or reverence for God.
Osinbanjo claimed in his speech at a Pastor’s conference that it was because of Jonathan’s government Nigeria is now broke under his watch as head of the Presidential Economic Team. How is that it is this same Jonathan’s government that even the pastor acknowledged left $32 billion in foreign reserve that caused the hardship in Nigeria today?
Was it not from the monies Jonathan left behind they started giving bailouts to states, yet with no economic blueprint for over a year? Was it not also from the monies Jonathan left behind President Buhari used to travel around the world for six months with no tangible result?
Osinbanjo brazenly claimed that Jonathan spent N100billion and $295million weeks before election yet he left $32 billion behind. Osinbanjo should tell Nigerians who Jonathan gave the money to and where the money was spent because if it was shared and spent in Nigeria as claimed by Osinbanjo, the economy would have felt the impact and millions of Nigerians would not have lost their jobs under this unfortunate government.
One would have thought that Osinbanjo, a Professor of law and Pastor would be able to tell a better lie than a secondary school drop out that he is answering yes sir to, today. It is such a pity that it is because this failed government’s bid to borrow more money to do splash projects to deceive Nigerians has been met with stiff resistance that they are now trying to blame their misfortunes on Jonathan whose stellar achievements speak for him.
We the Save Ijaw Nation Group will not let Osinbanjo or anyone for that matter continue to tell the demonic lies against Jonathan that brought them into government in the first place. Jonathan left one of the fastest growing economy and the biggest economy in Africa, conceded defeat despite the obvious rigging of the election all so Nigeria will be at peace. Yet over two years of change, with over N12trn spent so far not a single capital project to show. If this government must continue to point fingers, it should point it towards the things it has done with our common wealth.
Until they are able to point their fingers at the things they have done for Nigerians, they should never open their mouths in public to talk.
AmarSim Associations Development Consultants

33 comments

  1. Onwu Gbusia Ndi Ugwu
    Onwu Gbusia Ndi Ugwu
    October 29, 2017 at 3:54 pm

    Buhari treats him like his son.

    Reply
  2. Daniel Lazarus
    Daniel Lazarus
    October 29, 2017 at 3:55 pm

    And he still call himself a Christian leader what a shame

    Reply
  3. Likei Waribo
    Likei Waribo
    October 29, 2017 at 4:04 pm

    True, with PHD, MMC, NCE, and many more.

    Reply
  4. Feyisike Modupe Spaine
    Feyisike Modupe Spaine
    October 29, 2017 at 4:04 pm

    God bless you our honourable and chosen Vice President, may God continue to give you the grace to lead and increase you on all sides in the mighty name of Jesus Christ .

    Reply
  5. Meshack Nwigwe
    Meshack Nwigwe
    October 29, 2017 at 4:05 pm

    A disgrace to legal profession

    Reply
  6. Moses Iyekeoretin
    Moses Iyekeoretin
    October 29, 2017 at 4:06 pm

    Fake pastor accusing lieing professor.

    Reply
  7. Sunday Olusola Ogundunmade
    Sunday Olusola Ogundunmade
    October 29, 2017 at 4:11 pm

    If he lied, then tell the truth?

    Reply
  8. Victor Oguike
    Victor Oguike
    October 29, 2017 at 4:11 pm

    A Pastor of Lies..Linus MBA Well done Sir

    Reply
  9. Chukwuemeka Ijere
    Chukwuemeka Ijere
    October 29, 2017 at 4:18 pm

    How are the mighty falling leave this lie lie clueless non directional senseless government now

    Reply
  10. Mohammed Munnir
    Mohammed Munnir
    October 29, 2017 at 4:28 pm

    The scannews of the PDPigs.

    Reply
  11. Moriss Moriss Moriss
    Moriss Moriss Moriss
    October 29, 2017 at 4:29 pm

    See them evil people

    Reply
  12. Uchenna Bright
    Uchenna Bright
    October 29, 2017 at 4:31 pm

    You mean the Fulani errand minister is a prof. of lies who studied lie Muhammad?????

    Reply
  13. Goke Omopariola
    Goke Omopariola
    October 29, 2017 at 4:39 pm

    That is what APC n buhari turn him to.

    Reply
  14. Gabriel Nwankwo
    Gabriel Nwankwo
    October 29, 2017 at 5:02 pm

    I am disappointed in that man dat called himself a professor are sure the man is truly a professor, if yes which of the university did he pass out frm, wonders shall never end in Nigeria.

    Reply
  15. Ifeanyi Samuel
    Ifeanyi Samuel
    October 29, 2017 at 5:15 pm

    Yes

    Reply
  16. Andrew Kelvin Omofuegbe
    Andrew Kelvin Omofuegbe
    October 29, 2017 at 5:26 pm

    Yes o

    Reply
  17. Opesan Anthony
    Opesan Anthony
    October 29, 2017 at 5:27 pm

    Sir, you have to choose between politics and religion…. Because they are two parallel lines…. I can see the spirit of Sir Lia Mohammed @ work.

    Reply
  18. Daniel Blessing
    Daniel Blessing
    October 29, 2017 at 5:34 pm

  19. Ogbonnaya Onyeabor
    Ogbonnaya Onyeabor
    October 29, 2017 at 5:40 pm

    Hahahah….you mean professor of lies or pastor of truth..??? Please where is his boss Tinubu..??? The fear of Buhari is the beginning of Tinubu’s wisdom..Lolz!!!…

    Reply
  20. Abdullah Garba
    Abdullah Garba
    October 29, 2017 at 5:47 pm

    The pathological doctor of liars club…

    Reply
  21. Edubrazil Mac Daniel Ugochukwu
    Edubrazil Mac Daniel Ugochukwu
    October 29, 2017 at 5:47 pm

    Pastor of all heads for liars

    Reply
  22. Abayomi Micheal
    Abayomi Micheal
    October 29, 2017 at 5:52 pm

  23. Don Chukwu Emeka
    Don Chukwu Emeka
    October 29, 2017 at 6:06 pm

    Osinbanjo, A Professor of Lies and high Criminal

    Reply
  24. Ifeanyichukwu Madunagu Frank
    Ifeanyichukwu Madunagu Frank
    October 29, 2017 at 6:15 pm

    Pastor oshibanjo has become the head of lies Mohammed group

    Reply
  25. Sam Wisdom
    Sam Wisdom
    October 29, 2017 at 6:58 pm

  26. Vigietop Ukpe
    Vigietop Ukpe
    October 29, 2017 at 7:16 pm

    Professor by tittle or academic. Then use brain wisely sir

    Reply
  27. Abdulrahaman Sayuti
    Abdulrahaman Sayuti
    October 29, 2017 at 7:31 pm

    Yes We All Knw That Him Is A Big Tife

    Reply

