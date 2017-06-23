Osinbajo Seeks Media Cooperation In Nation Building

Friday , 23 June 2017
The Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has continued with his series of consultations over the quit notice issued to the Igbos by some northern youths.

 
Professor Osinbajo on Thursday met with members of the fourth estate of the realm to seek their cooperation in spreading the gospel of Nigeria’s cherished unity.

The meeting was attended by newspaper publishers, media owners and members of the Nigerian Guild of Editors.

The Acting President told the media practitioners that they owe the public a duty to ensure that proponents of hate speeches and divisiveness are

