Osinbajo, Jonathan Pay Tribute To Maitama Sule

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo and former President Goodluck Jonathan have mourned the death of elder statesman, Maitama Sule.

Maitama Sule died Monday in a hospital in Cairo, Egypt’s capital while receiving treatment for an illness.

Professor Osinbajo, on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari, the Government and the entire people of Nigeria, extended his heartfelt condolences to family, friends, associates of the late Danmasinin Kano, as well as the government of Kano State.

According to him, the one-time Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the UN is best remembered on the global scene as one of the nation’s foremost envoys whose clarity of voice and vision contributed significantly to the high esteem and respect the country earned at the United Nations.

He also described Dr. Sule as an illustrious son of Nigeria, a great leader and a committed nationalist who positioned himself as an agent of unity, lamenting that his death was a loss to the nation.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Ikechukwu Eze, former President Jonathan, on his part, described the Danmasinin Kano as a committed patriot and celebrated African.

Dr. Jonathan said: “He (Maitama Sule) was an accomplished leader, diplomat and elder statesman who served Nigeria and Africa in different capacities to the best of his abilities. I remember him as a great leader who worked relentlessly for Nigeria’s development”.

“He functioned as a reliable navigator in difficult times both at home and abroad, especially with the commitment he showed towards dismantling the last vestiges of apartheid. The canon he preached and lived as a committed patriot was genuine love for our nation which manifested in his sincerity, hard work and deep embrace of people and politicians from all parts of the country,” the former president added.