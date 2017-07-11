Osinbajo Inspects Collapsed Mokka–Jebba Bridge

The Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo on Monday visited the site of the Mokka – Jebba bridge in Kwara State for an on-the-spot assessment.

He was accompanied by the Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello and the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola.

The bridge had collapsed in June, following a downpour, according to residents.

Similarly, the increased amount of rainfall and flooding across the country has led to the death of about 10 residents of Suleja, Niger State.

The Chairman of Suleja Local Government Area, Abdullahi Maje, confirmed the incident which occurred on Sunday, to Channels Television.

Also in Lagos State, residents of the Lekki Axis suffered a similar fate as they were trapped in their homes following a flood that hit the area in the third day of a heavy downpour.

Many of them at the weekend said the deluge was so massive that they