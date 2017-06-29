Osinbajo approves appointment of 14 chief executives of tertiary health institutions

The Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has approved the appointment of 14 Chief Medical Directors and Medical Directors in Teaching Hospitals, Federal Medical Centres and Specialists Hospital in the country.

This was contained in an approval letter signed by the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Acting President and addressed to the Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole.

The appointment which takes immediate effect of 4 years tenure is in two categories. Five of the appointees will be serving their second and final term while the remaining nine will be serving their first tenure

The name of the new chief executive officers and their health facilities are; Professor Bisala Ekele (University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada); Dr V.A. Osiatuma (Federal Medical Centre, Asaba); Professor Idris Suleiman (Federal Medical Centre, Birnin Kudu); Professor Abdus Musa (Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta); Dr O.O. Alabi (Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja); Dr Adejuwon Dada (Federal Medical Centre, Ebute-Metta, Lagos); Dr Ibrahim Wakawa (Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Maiduguri); Dr O.C. Ogun (Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Lagos) and Dr Shehu Sale (Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Sokoto).

The five that will be serving their second tenure are; Professor A.Z. Mohammed (Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Kano); Professor Anthony Igwegbe (Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi); Dr Wiza Inusa (Federal Medical Centre, Jalingo); Dr Joseph B. Okegbe (Federal Medical Centre, Calabar) and Dr Sunday Olotu (Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Uselu, Benin-City).

The Minister of Health has, therefore, congratulated all the appointees and charged them to reciprocate the Federal Government’s gesture by taking their appointment as a call to service.

He also advised them to hit the ground running by ensuring that they operate an all-inclusive administration that will promote efficiency, transparency and accountability.

Adewole stated further that the Chief Executive Officers are to support the current health Agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari Administration which is aimed at achieving Universal Health Coverage.

Prof Adewole also reminded them that their health facilities should provide leadership for adjoining secondary and primary health facilities through training and supervision of healthcare services that are rendered. He concluded by cautioning the new appointees that Government will monitor their performance and will not shy away from wielding the big stick should anyone abuse his/her office.

In the light of this development, the health Minister charged all the professionals in the health sector to support the new appointees in their health facilities to reposition the sector. He called on them to note that the success of the new administration is the collective success of the Nigerian health workers

Osinbajo approves appointment of 14 chief executives of tertiary health institutions

The Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has approved the appointment of 14 Chief Medical Directors and Medical Directors in Teaching Hospitals, Federal Medical Centres and Specialists Hospital in the country.

This was contained in an approval letter signed by the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Acting President and addressed to the Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole.

The appointment which takes immediate effect of 4 years tenure is in two categories. Five of the appointees will be serving their second and final term while the remaining nine will be serving their first tenure

The name of the new chief executive officers and their health facilities are; Professor Bisala Ekele (University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada); Dr V.A. Osiatuma (Federal Medical Centre, Asaba); Professor Idris Suleiman (Federal Medical Centre, Birnin Kudu); Professor Abdus Musa (Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta); Dr O.O. Alabi (Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja); Dr Adejuwon Dada (Federal Medical Centre, Ebute-Metta, Lagos); Dr Ibrahim Wakawa (Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Maiduguri); Dr O.C. Ogun (Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Lagos) and Dr Shehu Sale (Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Sokoto).

The five that will be serving their second tenure are; Professor A.Z. Mohammed (Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Kano); Professor Anthony Igwegbe (Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi); Dr Wiza Inusa (Federal Medical Centre, Jalingo); Dr Joseph B. Okegbe (Federal Medical Centre, Calabar) and Dr Sunday Olotu (Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Uselu, Benin-City).

The Minister of Health has, therefore, congratulated all the appointees and charged them to reciprocate the Federal Government’s gesture by taking their appointment as a call to service.

He also advised them to hit the ground running by ensuring that they operate an all-inclusive administration that will promote efficiency, transparency and accountability.

Adewole stated further that the Chief Executive Officers are to support the current health Agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari Administration which is aimed at achieving Universal Health Coverage.

Prof Adewole also reminded them that their health facilities should provide leadership for adjoining secondary and primary health facilities through training and supervision of healthcare services that are rendered. He concluded by cautioning the new appointees that Government will monitor their performance and will not shy away from wielding the big stick should anyone abuse his/her office.

In the light of this development, the health Minister charged all the professionals in the health sector to support the new appointees in their health facilities to reposition the sector. He called on them to note that the success of the new administration is the collective success of the Nigerian health workers