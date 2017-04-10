Ortom’s sponsored allegation against Wike is laughable –Tsav

My attention is drawn to an article on page 7 of The Nation Newspaper of Sunday April 9/4/2017 Captioned:

” Ortom/Wike face-off, group wants FG to probe Wike”.

The group which goes by the pseudo name “The Benue Arise Net-Work” alleged that Nyeson Wike awarded contracts for the Construction of thirteen Junior Girls Secondary Schools in 2013 in thirteen States of the Country when he was a Minister of Education. These Schools included three in Benue State. These Schools were Commissioned in others States but those in Benue States were abandoned and that Gov Wike received kickbacks.

This is belated and laughable and can best be likened to allegations from little children.

At the time Wike was a Federal Minister, Samuel Ortom was also a Minister and in the same ruling Party PDP. Why did Ortom not draw attention of Wike to the alleged abandoned Girls Junior Secondary School especially as one of the Secondary School was constructed in Gbajimba in Ortom’s LGA? What did Ortom do to ensure the completion of this school since he became a Governor almost two years ago?

What projects did Ortom successfully execute when he was a Minister under PDP?

A hunchback sees not his own humb but sees neighbors.

The allegation against Wike is a laughable afterthought premised on childishness, emptiness, sycophancy and stupidity.

I want to advise this group to be humanitarian by prevailing on Gov Ortom to be a true man of God and to pay the salaries and pensions owed workers/ pensioners.

He should not adopt the slogan of “IN GOD WE TRUST” but also add “WORKERS WE CHEAT AND EXPLOIT”.

That is “IN GOD WE TRUST, OTHERS WE CHEAT AND EXPLOIT ”

ORTOM should be humane and less arrogant and only then that we can call him true man of God.

Abubakar B Tsav

CP rtd.