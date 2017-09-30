Ortom says Benue workers are insignificant during 2019 poll, bribes APC chiefs with N46 million (Concord)

Nigerian Concord Newspaper

Showing that he isn’t concerned about the plight of the suffering civil servants in Benue State, Governor Samuel Ortom has reportedly said that government workers in the state are insignificant during the next general elections.

Ortom said this last night during a parley with all the twenty three local government chairmen of the APC at the Benue Peoples House in Makurdi where he also bribed them (APC chairmen) with N46 million.

The said N46 million was meant to be shared among the twenty three APC local government chairmen in the state. They were asked by the governor to use it to buy cars so they could support his reelection in 2019, a source told Nigerian Concord.

This latest development is coming despite that the governor has wickedly refused to pay civil servants their thirteen months outstanding salaries.

It would be recalled that organized Labour in the state has decided to go on an indefinite strike by next Tuesday should the governor fail to pay all the monies they are being owed before next Monday.

According to our source who was an aide to one of the APC chiefs at the meeting, Ortom clearly told his guests (chairmen) that he doesn’t need any supports from the civil servants to win the coming poll, saying that they are insignificant.

He was also quoted as saying that he would prefer to take care of his party leaders in order to gather their backings rather than wasting his resources to pay any salary.

Saying that he wasn’t disturbed by the determination of the Benue organised labour to go on strike, the governor told the APC chiefs that civil servants in Benue do not constitute more than one percent of the voting population.

As a result of this, the governor reportedly said he had decided to take care of the financial needs of his party men and shun the agitations of the suffering civil servants despite that they are bitterly aggrieved.

He also begged the chairmen to raise their voices above the voices of the civil servants so as to curb their negative vibes against him.

Our source further explained that the governor also promised to award some government contracts to the twenty three APC chairmen and other chieftains of the party so that the Party can be fully empowered before the elections.

The governor was also reported to have boasted at the meeting that he would invoke a policy of ‘no work no pay’ against the civil servants if they still decide to go on the planned strike on Tuesday.