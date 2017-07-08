ORTOM, OTHERS EXTOL ONOV TYUULUGH’S VIRTUES AT BURIAL

By Jimin Geoffrey

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, today extolled the qualities of the late Benue State scribe of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Onov Tyuulugh, describing him as a resilient, upright, committed and hardworking friend who made remarkable impact in the lives of many.

Governor Ortom, who stated this in a funeral oration at Tse-Tyuulugh Nungwa village, Mbakyurav Yar in Ushongo LGA of Benue State during the funeral of the late Tyuulugh said the deceased had lived a fulfilled life and extended the scope of his family through his deeds and would be remembered for his humanitarian acts.

While consoling the bereaved family, the Governor assured them that he and other friends would support in raising the family Tyuulugh has left behind.

In their separate speeches, Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Terkimbi Ikyange, Senators George Akume and Barnabas Gemade representing Zones B and A respectively, said the deceased needed to be celebrated for impacting positively on the lives of many, pledging that they would also support in bringing up young members of the bereaved family.

On his part, former Nigeria’s Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Chief Mike Aondoakaa, SAN, said his success as minister was largely due to late Onov Tyuulugh’s support and commitment.

He revealed that the late Onov was instrumental in securing appointments for over 496 persons among other numerous benefits that accrued to people from his office as Minister.

Chief Aondoakaa appreciated the support of Governor Ortom, friends and associates of the deceased from sickness to death.

A childhood friend and classmate of the late Onov, Chief Godwin Obla, SAN, former chairman of Ushongo LGC, Mrs. Keziah Agundu whom the late Onov deputised, as well as the current council chairman of Ushongo, Hon. John Mousha among others, described late Onov as an embodiment of knowledge, excellence, intellectualism and a political giant, stressing that his demise was a great loss to Ushongo and the entire state.