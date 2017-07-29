Ortom battles Udende because he stole N250m meant for Gana’s killing



Aare De Oracle

There is this very serious cold war between the governor of my maternal state, Retired Doctor Samuel Ortom, and one of his top associates and partner in Crimes, Honourable Emmanuel Udende. These two partners in criminal activities have been hiding this war for sometime but now it has got out of their control. The first crisis between the two politicians came up last year when Ortom used the Fidelity Bank account with Number 5332064725 belonging to Udende, a National Assembly member who represents Katsina-Ala / Ukum and Logo, to launder a whooping N4.29 billion , but the lawmaker only released N3.9 billion to three foreign accounts which the governor provided at the end of the laundering without any reasonable explanation on how the remaining funds developed wings and flown away. It took the intervention of the state APC chairman, Abba Yaro, Senators Akume and Gemade who all got shares from the loots, before both men could agree to bury their swords and resume back to their nefarious acts. The ongoing crisis between the two men came as a result of Udende’s thievery tendencies. Here is the gist: Ortom had last month appointed (unofficial) Udende to serve as his ears and eyes at the negotiations between him (Ortom) and about six hundred fresh militias that were gathered, equipped and funded heavily to search for and kill Terwase Akwaza alias Gana in order to stop him from divulging all the secrets of his deals with the governor which had led to the killings of several politicians and innocent people in the state. The going was good until Ortom was informed by the leader of the fresh militia group, Mr. Tor Abaji, on how Udende had failed to release some money which the governor approved for Gana’s killing. The total money which Udende sat on was N250 million, and Governor Ortom is very angry with him that his refusal to release the cash is serving as a major reason Gana has not been brought down by the militias. One Tatafo said that Ortom has paid the militias another N250m but he is still insisting that Udende should refund the one he had earlier released to him or forget about whatever political relevance he may have got in the state. Another Tatafo also hinted that Udende, on his own, has threatened the governor to expect leakage of secrets should he try to rubbish his political career. All these huge funds are flying at the expense of suffering civil servants and pensioners. Aare De Oracle done talk this ooooo, make una begin dey defend with una usual lies.