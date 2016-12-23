ORTOM ATTENDS MRS CHAHA’S VALEDICTORY COURT SESSION

By Tahav Agerzua

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, today attended the valedictory court session in honour of the late Mrs Comfort Msurshima Chaha at the Makurdi High Court premises.

He charged the living to learn lessons about the brevity of life, the inevitability of death and the certainty of eternal judgement as well as reward or punishment from such events.

Governor Ortom reiterated his recipe for success or failure in life as stated in his favourite scripture, Job 36: 11 and 12, which attributed a peasant life to obedience to God and disastrous consequences for disobedience to Him.

He however admonished the family to reckon with the hope of Christians in the resurrection of the dead and the reward of heaven for faithful believers like the deceased.

The Governor recommended submission to God for divine intervention in the affairs of individual lives and the state.

State Attorney General and Justice Commissioner, Mr Michael Gusa, whose motion ex-parte for committal to mother earth was presented by Lady Christy Anageende, Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary in his Ministry, stated that the deceased brought comfort to many in accordance with her name.

Chairman of the Nigeria Bar Association, Makurdi Branch, Mr Zungwenen Agbakor, described the deceased as an accomplished lawyer and lamented the loss of several members of the branch within one year.

In his address on behalf of Senior Advocates of Nigeria, Professor Anthony Ijohor, stated that the late Mrs Chaha was easy going, level headed, God-fearing, considerate and humane adding that she helped to stabilize his marriage.

Granting the motion, Justice Iorhemen Hwande, stated that her family, colleagues and church would miss her but prayed that “the God of Comfort as the name of the deceased implies will comfort all of us.”

The deceased who was born on second June, 1964, obtained a degree in Law from the Ahmadu Bello University in 1989 and was called to the bar in 1992.

Married to Justice Sekav Chaha of the Customary Court of Appeal, Makurdi and blessed with four children, she died as a deputy director in the Ministry of Justice on December 8th, 2016.

The late Mrs Chaha would be laid to rest in Zaki-Biam, Ukum local