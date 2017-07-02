ORTOM ASKS ALHAJI TSAV TO RETRACT, APOLOGIZE

By Tahav Agerzua

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has demanded a retraction and public apology from Alhaji Abubakar Tsav as a condition for the withdrawal of the criminal case which the Attorney General and Justice Commissioner, Mr Michael Gusa filed against him.

Speaking with journalists at the end of a meeting with a delegation from the Public Complaints Commission at the Benue Peoples House in Makurdi today, the Governor stated that the criteria was imperative for the amicable resolution of the matter.

He stated that Alhaji Tsav’s position on his administration and the petitions against him and other government officials were based on false information fed to him which he did not cross check because of the gap between him and government.

Governor Ortom stated that if Alhaji Tsav wrote to the anti-graft agencies disclosing that the petitions he had written were based on wrong information and thereafter tendered a public apology for the damage done the criminal case against him could be withdrawn.

The Chief Commissioner of the Public Complaints Commission, Mr Emmanuel Ogbile, stated that the delegation interacted with the Governor as part of efforts to resolve the differences between Alhaji Tsav and the Ortom administration.

He said the meeting was successful and expressed hope that all the issues would be resolved amicably adding that the commission preferred alternative dispute resolution to court cases.

Mr Ogbile pledged that Alhaji Tsav would fulfill the conditions listed by the Governor.

In his remarks, Alhaji Tsav who apologized for what he described as any embarrassment he caused to the Governor and other government officials during the meeting, stated that he had gone to the Benue Peoples House to reconcile with the Governor.