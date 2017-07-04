OPC Expels Gani Adams, Fasehun

.They Are Jesters – Lagos OPC

Lagos – Oodua People’s Congress on Monday said it has removed its founder, Dr. Fredrick Fawehinmi and its National Coordinator, Otunba Gani Adams from its fold.

The group also said it has resolved to abolish ‘Factions’ that has decimated the unity of the group over the years.

While accusing both men of mortgaging the interest of the Yoruba nation for selfish reasons, OPC said the factions led by Fasehun and Gani Adams respectively was “a vain of unity and development in Yoruba land”.

According to the Congress, “the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) is now one with no allegiance to any of the two leaders for the peace, greatness and development of Yoruba Nation”.

This was contained in a communique issued and signed by the trio of OPC chieftains, Comrade Razaq Arogundade, Comrade Dare Adesope and Hon. Mutiu Balogun Ololade respectively after participating in the Yoruba Unity Retreat held in Ibadan and organised by The Yoruba Leadership and Peace Initiative.

The communique urged all Yoruba sons and daughters as well as Yoruba leaders and the entire citizens of Nigeria “to henceforth see Oodua People’s Congress, OPC, as one with no affiliation to any faction or any of the two leaders who have mortgaged the future of Yoruba Nation for their own selfish interests.”

Specifically, the communique declared that “the entire members of the group have equally resolved to relieve the erstwhile leaders, Dr Fredrick Faseun and Otunba Gani Adams of their positions.”

“We decided to make this decision in the interest of all Yoruba sons and daughters as these two leaders have failed Yoruba Nation due to political partisanship which had been a cog in the wheel of development of Yoruba Nation,” it said.

The communique states further: “As Oodua People’s Congress, OPC, is now one; we have resolved to defend Yoruba Nation from any form of attack either internal or external attacks. Any attempt by any tribe, group or people to attack, molest or tamper with the fundamental human rights of Yoruba sons and daughters will be met with equal response from Oodua People’s Congress, OPC.,

“We equally commend Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi (III) for clarifying the controversy making round on the instalment of new Aare Ona Kakanfo. The position of the first class Oba on the issue has shown that the royal father is an upholder of merit as the position is not for charlatans and morally bankrupt individuals.

“The entire members of Oodua People’s Congress, OPC equally condemn some persons of questionable characters who have been parading themselves as the next Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land. As such misleading members of the public.

However, in its response, the Lagos State Coordinator of the OPC, Alhaji Mutairu Adeshina said the dismissal of Otunba Gani Adams From OPC is nothing but a huge joke.

According to Adeshina, the recent allegation that a set of people have come together to harmonize OPC as a body is a statement from dreamers and jesters.