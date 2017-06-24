ONNA GET’s NEW PARAMOUNT RULER.

The newly elected Paramount Ruler of ONNA, His Royal Majesty, Edidem Raymond Timothy Inyang has been given the certificate of recognition by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon Udo Ekpenyong. This event officially marks the commencement of his reign as the third Paramount Ruler of ONNA.

Sequel to this event Edidem Raymond Timothy Inyang was the village head of Awa Ndon village and the Clan head of Awa Afaha Clan.

In his speech, the Commissioner For Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs Hon UDO EKPENYONG lauded the newly sworn in Paramount Ruler to use his good office to ensure relative peace in Onna local government area and Akwa Ibom State in general.

May his reign be characterized by equity, empathy and selfless service to the people of ONNA, Akwa Ibom State and Nigeria at large.