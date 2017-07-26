One Dead, 13 Rescued In Lagos Building Collapse

Wednesday , 26 July 2017
July 26, 2017

At least one person has been reported dead and 13 others rescued from the rubble of the four-storey building that collapsed in Lagos island.

The spokesman for the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), South-West zone, Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, confirmed this to Channels Television.

More residents are feared to be trapped still in the building that collapsed on Tuesday afternoon on Tokunbo Street, off Odunfa Street.

Search and rescue operations by officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and other rescue bodies are said to be ongoing at the scene.

