On the call for Restructuring Nigeria.

By Ahaoma Kanu

Some days back a Muslim group, MURIC, attacked the APC leadership on the committee members the ruling party constituted on the call for restructuring in Nigeria complaining that non of the members was from the South-East which in a way started the call for the exercise.

Given that the APC has just one state from the South-East in government, they reasoned that at least higher ranking APC members from the South-East region should have been included as members of the committee to represent diversity in the process.

It is surprising that no Christian group pointed this out, that the call was made by a Muslim Group is shaming to Christian organisations.

It is also shocking that South-East governors have remained non-challant on this agitation. The Igbos are no doubt the most marginalized region in Nigeria but since Nnamdi Kanu started the call for Biafra, the closest the Igbos can get is restructuring but here we are reading about news of the health status of President Buhari and the question if the pictures of the president is real or fake.

Instead of talking of serious issues our leaders are concerned with Nnamdi Kanu and his call for boycott of Anambra elections and what not.

We will be here and the restructuring committee will finish their work and present, and maybe when it is approved we will start crying foul.

Should Christian bodies not be on top of this issue that MURIC raised an alarm over? Should’t our leaders be on the fore front of this agitation?

CAN will make so much noise about CRK and Islamic studies but relegate restructuring to the background, why can’t the Oyedepos, the Adeboyes, the Joshuas and Oyakhilomes lend their voice to the disparity in the constitution of the committee?

I am just thinking aloud.