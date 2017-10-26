On Maina, Garba Shehu Needs Psychiatric Evaluation

We are not surprised on the postulation by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Alhaji Garba Shehu in which he blamed the former Administration of Goodluck Jonathan as being responsible for the return of fugitive Abdulrasheed Maina. This is to say the least the height of absurdity.

2. The shenanigans surrounding the return of Maina who was under investigation and sacked by the previous administration of PDP is an issue Nigerians are privy to and even Maina’s immediate family have come out openly with their position that President Buhari was responsible for his return. May we therefore remind Garba Shehu in case he has forgotten that the current administration is that of the APC and not PDP, so we wonder how PDP will be responsible for the mess created by President Buhari and his cabals.

3. We had earlier in our response on this matter advised the government to properly investigate those responsible for this mess and bring them to justice and we still stand on that, because Nigerians are tired of excuses and blame game.

4. We reiterate that the body language of this APC government in the fight against corruption is mere propaganda and road-show. The idea of blaming every misdemeanor on previous administration is symptomatic of failure to deliver on promises and its time Garba Shehu and his likes resigns if they have nothing more to contribute in government.

5. Finally, we urge the APC led government to re-evaluate the inclusion of the likes of Garba Shehu in the administration. A man who is fixated on blaming each and every mistake of this government on the PDP has certainly run out of ideas, and must even have lost the capacity for rational thinking. We wonder the damage he may be causing to this country with his continuous stay as an Assistant to the President.

God bless the PDP! God bless Nigeria!!

Signed:

Prince Dayo Adeyeye

National Publicity Secretary