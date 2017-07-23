On Femi Adesina’s Threat that Buhari will kills his opponents

Femi Fani-Kayode wrote:

“President Buhari has tolerated people who have called him all sorts of names in the past two years. If he didn’t move against them directly, he could have allowed many Abishais to move against them, ‘and take off their heads”- Femi Adesina, Spokesman to President Muhammadu Buhari.

We have taken judicial notice of Adesina’s words and we say the following for the entire world to hear.

To compare a cruel and heartless Amalekite ruler to Israel’s greatest king and to try to pass him off as David, the annointed one, is a grave sin before the Living God.

Worse still to threaten to have the heads of his detractors and opposition members “taken off” is even more irresponsible and disheartening.

These reckless and dangerous threats and blunders by Adesina have made things worse for his boss.

Mark this: as long as Jesus sits on the throne, rules in the affairs of men and forges the destiny of nations, Muhammadu Buhari is never coming back to be President of Nigeria again.

He may return but the question will be what condition will he be in. Even if they manage to bring him back alive he will not be able to function as President. The truth is that he is finished. He is a walking corpse and his end is nigh.

The Lord has spoken, His sword has been sent forth, His arrow has struck deep and His zeal shall watch over His word to perform it.

Finally let those in the circles of power take note of the following. By his words Adesina has encouraged and given the green light for opposition members and other Nigerians that oppose the Buhari admijistration to be murdered by agents of the state or their hired hands.

If anything happens to any of our leaders or members we shall hold him and his principal firmly responsible and he can he rest assured that the consequences of taking such a course of action will be costly and devastating.