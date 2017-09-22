On Federal Government’s Focus on IPOB, while defending Fulani herdsmen

Ugezu J Ugezu wrote:

I hate to be dragged into this, but heaven knows I am a man wired with a different spirit and pedigree; I cannot keep quiet when ABSOLUTE MISCARRIAGE OF JUSTICE stares me in the face. I take absolute responsibility for whatever opinion I hold, and have the boldness to share online in my name. I am a masquerade and I am not afraid of anything or anybody. Without mincing words, Nigeria is consistently drifting into the abyss of a FAILED STATE. With the verified news, that a court of competent jurisdiction, resident in Nigeria, has ratified the political declaration, that the group known globally as IPOB, is a TERRORIST GROUP, it becomes clear that justice in this part of the world, is for the highest bidder. Herdsmen, armed with classified weapons, have consistently killed innocent people, including sacking villages and kingdoms. No court ever labeled them as terrorists, even when the information minister made the documented statement that they are invaders from other nations. But a none violent group with a defined request, a group absolutely unarmed, has been labeled a terrorist group. Somebody is dangerously postponing the evil day. And that evil day will surely come for nobody can buy the truth.

Dialogue now.