On Edo State 2016 Governorship Election’s Supreme Court Outcome:  We Stand With Ize-Iyamu, Congratulates Edo People For Their Resilience – PDP

The Senator Ahmed Makarfi’s led National Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has received with shock, the News of the Dismissal of the Appeal filed at the Supreme Court by our Governorship Candidate in the September 28, 2016 Election in Edo state, Pastor Ozagie Ize-Iyamu.

2. However, as a law abiding Party we accept the Decision of the Apex Court in good faith.

3. We therefore congratulate our Candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu for his hard work and resilience during the Campaigns and thereafter for his dogged determination to reclaim his mandate at the Courts. We are proud that he fought a good fight and was a worthy Flag Bearer of our great Party.

4. We thank the people of Edo State for supporting our Party, the PDP and our Candidate during the litigation processes. Our party continues to be a beacon of hope for all those who desire good governance and an end to the deceit and ineptitude of the current administration.

5. Finally, we congratulate the Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki for his Victory at the Supreme Court. Now that the litigations are over, we urge him to concentrate on governance and deliver on his campaign promises to the people of the State.

God bless Edo people! God bless the PDP!! God bless Nigeria!!!

Signed:



Prince Dayo Adeyeye

National Publicity Secretary, PDP – NCC