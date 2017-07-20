Okowa Congratulates Okotie On His Election As Delta NUT Chairman

Delta State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has congratulated Comrade Titus Okotie on his election as the Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers, NUT, Delta State Chapter at the recently concluded 6th quadrennial delegates’ conference yesterday.

In a congratulatory message, on Wednesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu, Governor Okowa said Okotie’s election indicated the full confidence of Delta Teachers on his ability to lead them.

Governor Okowa welcomed Mr. Okotie’s election assuring that the Delta State Government would cooperate with him and his new team to enhance cordial industrial relations and welfare of teachers in furtherance of his administration’s S.M.A.R.T Agenda of “Prosperity for All Deltans.”

As Comrade Okotie and his State Executive takes over the mantle of leadership of Delta NUT, Governor Okowa hopes that they will maintain and build on the cordial and friendly relations developed between the Delta State Government, the NUT and other labour unions in the state.

Governor Okowa and the Delta State Government look forward to working with Comrade Okotie and his incoming administration to fully actualize the plans for improved welfare and better working conditions for teachers in the state.

Governor Okowa also trusts that with Comrade Okotie at the helm of the Delta NUT, The State Government will work harmoniously with his Executive to achieve the much desired welfare and improved working conditions for Delta teachers.

He wishes Comrade Okotie a very successful tenure.