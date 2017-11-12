Sunday , 12 November 2017
Okowa and 2019; My Position Remains Unchanged – Ibori.

November 12, 2017

Chief James Onanefe Ibori has asked the general public to disregard the wild and spurious reports claiming to be his stand on Delta State’s Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and 2019.
In a press statement issued by his Media Assistant, Tony Eluemunor, Ibori said: “my stand on His Excellency, Sen (Dr) Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa’s reelection in 2019 was made publicly, and it has not changed.
“The things some people manufacture but attribute to me only show the level of their desperation and deserve no direct replies. Full stop”.
