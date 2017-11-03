Okorocha Rules Out Automatic Ticket For Buhari, Says No Imposition Of Candidates November 2, 2017

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State says there is no automatic ticket for any candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the general elections in 2019.

Okorocha, who was being specific about the presidential election, said if President Muhammadu Buhari decides to contest, he would have to go through the procedure provided by the Constitution to emerge the party’s candidate, reports Channels Television.

“We won’t allow imposition of candidates, it must be democratically done,” he told State House correspondents on Wednesday in Abuja shortly after meeting with the President.

“If President Buhari will lead the ship in 2019, it must be democratically done – and I say democratically, transparently.”

The governor, who is the Chairman of the APC Governors’ Forum, explained that the decision was to ensure Nigerians keep fate with the party and to prove to the international community that they would not allow any form of impunity with the APC.

Amid insinuations whether the President would contest in 2019, he said the President Buhari is fit for the election.

“The gentleman is even looking much more handsome than even before he went to the hospital. He’s looking stronger and so, he has every right and qualification to continue his good job.

“There is nothing wrong at all, President Buhari qualifies constitutionally to run and the good thing is that he’s in good health, stronger than he has ever been. I think that the hospital he went was a mere exercise to strengthen his nerves and bones,” he added.

On what was discussed during the meeting, Okorocah said: “I’ve come to see Mr President and to discuss politics as it affects the South-East and APC, and the way forward and the politics of APC as it also concerns the governors and it was a very fruitful meeting.”

The meeting comes two days after the APC held its National Executive Council meeting at its national secretariat in Abuja.

Addressing party leaders at the meeting which held on Tuesday , President Buhari said the party is proud of the achievements it has made in the last two years.

Some of the areas listed by the President include the fight against Boko Haram terrorists, the Niger Delta crisis and the war against corruption among others.