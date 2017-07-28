Friday , 28 July 2017
 Okonjo-Iweala named director at UK bank 

 …To earn £130,000 per year Former Finance Minister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has been named an independent non-executive director at Standard Chartered Plc in the United Kingdom. Okonjo-Iweala Standard Chartered PLC is a British multinational banking and financial services company head-quartered in London and with presence in 70 countries. 

According to a statement released by the company yesterday, her appointment is effective from November 1, 2017. She will earn £130,000 per annum for her expertise in financial and development financing. José Viñals, Group Chairman, said:   “Ngozi is a globally recognised African and international figure. “She has significant geopolitical, economic, risk and development experience and expertise at a national governmental level and in international organisations, which will provide significant insight and value to the Board. “She also has deep knowledge of Africa as well as emerging and developing markets. I am delighted to welcome her to

