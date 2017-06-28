OGONI PDP LEADERS ENDORSE GOVERNOR WIKE FOR A SECOND TERM

Wednesday , 28 June 2017
 

Leaders of the Ogoni Ethnic Nationality from Khana, Gokana, Tai and Eleme Local Government Areas have endorsed Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for a second term. 

In a communique  read on behalf of the Ogoni PDP leaders by Senator Lee Maeba, the Ogoni Leaders declared: “That given the outstanding performance of His Excellency, the Governor and his galvanising prowess for the interest of the State, we the Ogoni people in the PDP unanimously urge him to present himself for a second term in office as the Governor of Rivers State in 2019.

“That we encourage all Ogoni sons and daughters to give unalloyed support and continuous solidarity to the administration of Governor Nyesom Wike for the sustenance of his developmental strides in Ogoniland.”

The Ogoni  PDP leader resolved that  they will  never allow the rigging of elections  in Ogoni land  with the use of the military and other  security agencies. 

They said: “That never again shall we allow the military, the police and other security agencies to intimidate and influence the outcome of any election in all the four LGAs of Ogoniland. The will of the people must prevail and their votes must count.”

The decision was reached after a 

meeting of the stakeholders of the PDP on Tuesday, 27th June 2017 to review political developments in Rivers State, the Ogoni people in the PDP observed.

 

The Ogoni leaders condemned the usage of the military, the police and other security agencies during the last December 10, 2016 rerun legislative elections to impose unpopular representatives against the wishes of the people of Ogoniland.

 

 

