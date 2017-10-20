Obio/Akpor LGA serves quit notice on SARS :

The Obio/Akpor Local Government Area council has issued a quit notice to the Nigeria Police, Special Anti Robbery Squard, SARS.
In a letter issued by the Legal Adviser of the council, Victor Owhonda Wokem the Police unit was directed to vacate the premises which they occupy in the Obio/Akpor International Market before the 30th of November.
He explained that the vacation of the premises by SARS was necessary as the council intends to carry out a major renovation work in the market after which the market will be put to good and purposeful use as was originally intended.
Amadi Promise Chimenem
Director of Public Communication and Electronic Media
First of it kind in the history of this country,akwaka has been a terribly unsecured area in portharcourt, but since sars came 2012, we are now sleeping with our two eyes closed but wike is taking us back to those dark days again
Well deserved
Jesters,So if they didnt go at the expiration of the ultimatum,what are they going to do?If care is not taken,they will send cockroach dance to the Local Govt.Im sure the Local Govt Chairman will go in to hiding just like big mouth Kanu.
Even Wike has no authority for that, stalkless of the small monkey.