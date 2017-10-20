Obio/Akpor LGA serves quit notice on SARS :

The Obio/Akpor Local Government Area council has issued a quit notice to the Nigeria Police, Special Anti Robbery Squard, SARS.

In a letter issued by the Legal Adviser of the council, Victor Owhonda Wokem the Police unit was directed to vacate the premises which they occupy in the Obio/Akpor International Market before the 30th of November.

He explained that the vacation of the premises by SARS was necessary as the council intends to carry out a major renovation work in the market after which the market will be put to good and purposeful use as was originally intended.

Amadi Promise Chimenem

Director of Public Communication and Electronic Media