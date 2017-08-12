Obaseki to probe Oshiomhole

By – Faith Iguodala Okoro
The Edo State governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has ordered investigation into discovered padding of the Edo State budget for the conduct of first school leaving certificate exam, also known as Primary Six exam.
According to the governor, a 253 million naira fraud was discovered in the conduct of the just concluded Primary Six exam in Edo State.
This fraud, according to available records, have been been going on since the Oshiomhole administration.
The memo that was raised was for the 2017 Primary Six exam was for N283m. This was signed by the Ministry of Education and, according to available records, has been the case since the tenure of the outgone APC government led by Oshiomhole.
While N283m was voted in the Memo, but investigation by Mr Obaseki revealed that only N30m was used to conduct the exam, revealing a fraud of N250m perpetrated by the APC government.
The governor has vowed to probe the source of the Memo, which has been the case since the last administration. He vowed to fish out the culprit, even though the Memo isn’t a secret document and was actually authorized by the APC government in the state.
Political pundits hold the opinion that Obaseki’s vow to probe the source of the fraud was an indication of his daring to probe Oshiomhole, the former governor of Edo State, who had been approving such scandalous looting of the treasury over the years.
On their part, the leadership of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has criticized the APC government over the fraud, describing the APC as corrupt. The party called for a beyond-the-surface probe of the fraud.
In a statement credited to the Publicity Secretary of the state opposition party, Mr Chris Nehikhare, the party criticized Obaseki’s alleged lip service over the announced probe for the fraud in the exam, which they traced to the former governor, Adams Oshiomhole.
“We had previously described Edo State Government as a cesspool of corruption under Adams Oshiomhole.” Mr Nehikhare stated.
Adding, the state publicity secretary accused Oshiomhole of monumental corruption and mismanagement of public funds.
“Under Adams Oshiomhole N500m was criminally withdrawn monthly for 8 years by one Mr M.A. Kadiri under the guise of “urgent security challenges.
“Under Adams Oshiomhole, N30b was borrowed for the Storm Water Project, but today, we know that was as scam.
“Under Adams Oshiomhole, N11b was spent to build and equip the “five star General hospital”, and today, Gov Obaseki has done a “Pontius Pilate” on that. He has said he cannot afford to equip the same hospital Adams Oshiomhole said he has paid 75% of the cost of equipping.”
The opposition party concluded that the probe ought to extend to Adams Oshiomhole, the immediate past governor of the state, under whose regime most of the discovered fraud and looting happened.
“Our reaction to the drama playing out in Edo State Government is that the probe should start from the head of the corruption cabal, Adams Oshiomhole, not the cronies and petty pilfering he left behind in government.”
Source: URHOKPOTA REPORTERS
(Reporter of the Year 2016 Award Winner)
Some people should try thinking, it’s not illegal yet#edo mumu don do
This Obaseki must be a comedian…anoda abracatabra is about to happen.
oga, always check the source of the information before you react, this is from scamnews, not channelstv page or the punchnewspaper. it is just false
Ooh
Could this be true?
Probe wetin??? If i hear that rubbish again eeenn….So we done really turn dundee united for their eye.
Only on scam News
Na news ooo his political godfather?
false news can only come from scamnews, not channelstv page or the punchnewspaper. it is just false
Hahaha comedians
Drama, bunch if decievers
After all de dance oshomole did in your campaign? U wan probe am…..haha oga
So a dance of hypocrisy is enough to pay for all the looting in Edo under oshiomole?? When he oshiomole is accusing and disrespecting Jonathan like if he is a tin god . I hate hypocrisy as oshiomole represents
Hahahahahahaha! No be small dance o
Fake probe if I hear say….
Instead of encouraging the governor to go ahead, you are talking what I don’t know. Mr obaseki sir, heaven will smile at you if you can do that. Go ahead sir
For your mind you take them serious, it is part of the show
Abi ooo!
Lol, propaganda
He wants to clear oshomole free from all the money he embezzled , so that after his eight years tenure, no body we come and probe oshomole
Story story tell me more Abeg who help me see my ileya ram.
I see am for bus stop near ile zik for mongoro
to give him a clean bill of governance for his era as a governor
Super Story
Ugly probing ugly. War!
Bunch of idiots it is only in Nigeria an agbero can become governor or president. Obaseki can not do because he was forced on Edo people to block oshiomhole’s looting
HOW EDO PEOPLE IS WATCHING THIS PEOPLE TO BE PLAYING WITH THEIR INTELLIGENT?
Edo pple want it to be so…..so they hv them selves to blame…period!!!
Story
Impossi-can’t. Another stupid and irrelevant news .
Na arrangeee?
Omo scan news no get news again
Mission impossible
Oga if you do this I will kill cow for you .. But APC won’t let you.. Oga why not come over to PDP ?? From our umbrella you can recover a lot from that hypocritical noise maker .. Oga if you don’t then the next administration will do and all blame will be in you.. Oga please do
Why not?
His godfather? He won’t try it
Normal
Enogo posibu,,na snake dey bon snake,,birds of di same feader fly togeda
Joke
Fake news
Another cover up plan between the 2 of them just to deceive nigerians. Rubbish.
dog eat dog
The height of deceitful propaganda and lies by APC.
How possible is this?
Who is he deceiving
Not possible
I can’t wait to see that day.
Another political scam..
Lies
Internet Ranting thou a
Na wash
Tori for town
Very very very good news
Good one
Good job
hahaaha dis na man no man probe, Apc magic in edo state, part one movie
I did not campaign and vote for Godwin Obaseki but for Pastor Ize Iyamu. I’m now grateful to God Obaseki won. He’s a great leader quietly doing diligent work in Edo state since he took over government in the state without abusing people. Base on Ize Iyamu’s past record, I don’t think Edo state would have a purposeful leadership from him Obaseki currently offer.
Edo people should pray for Obaseki not to be distracted from his visions and goals for Edo state from vultures like Oshiomhole. Oshiomhole left an empty treasury and huge burdened dept for Obaseki. I pray God give him the wisdom, knowledge and insight to overcome the challenge Oshiomhole left for him and the state.
If you know all these why did you not vote for him.
You know and you didn’t vote for him but voted for iyamu.you are an idiot .
Scannews I give una award for posting fake news obaseki can never try such to oshiomhole there wouldn’t be obaseki without oshiomhole .Scannews and gossipmill una though for false news
Joke of the Yr.
Another acting. Stop the deceive it is another film trick.
Story story story
Good news
Super story
Stupid talk
Lie lie,he no fit
Sham
Yes why not?
Hahahahahna. Please just give him the certificate you have kept for him since election day. Stop embarrassing yourself sir.
Wat ?? DAT will be great
Meaning?
Yes oshio is a criminal
Liar can u bite d finger dat feeds u
Yes
Scannews, a lie from pit of hell, when re you going to mature.
Probe the criminal.
Na today
Na today
Apc
End of honeymoon? Soon one of them will defect to another political party for proper position to fight very well because many punches would be thrown and exchange of blows.
Why probing him, I thought those guys in APC don’t steal money
Na APC lies
Tales by moonlight…
LAFF WAN CUT MY INTESTINE OOOOOOO
Can I suggest that Sannews should skip Edo State from it coverage because that is special state for special people. Whatever you are doing in your state should not be compare with Edo State. They are interested in your MUMU misformation drive. Edo pepole controls the entire nigeriam both electronics and print media space. Therefore, they have enough to disseminate information to the people. Though you can come and learn from them, but please skip Edo State from your fake news reporting.
It a grand standing comment and a big hogwash.
Andy Momoh
Andy Momoh Can I suggest that Sannews should skip Edo State from it coverage because that is a special state for special people. Whatever you are doing in your state should not be compare with Edo State. They are not interested in your MUMU misformation drive. Edo pepole controls the entire nigerian electronics and print media space. Therefore, they have enough to disseminate information to the people. Though you can come and learn from them, but please skip Edo State from your fake news reporting.