Obaseki Sacks Permanent Secretary, Suspends 3 Others Over N283million Fraud

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has sacked a Permanent Secretary in the State Ministry of Youth and Special Duties, Osayuware Idahosa and three other civil servants.

Idahosa, who served as Permanent Secretary in the state Ministry of Education allegedly committed fraud by padding the budget for the conduct of primary school examination to the tune of N283 million.

Other officers involved in the alleged fraud include Barrister Erhunmwunse Edokpayi, Mrs. E.I. Ero-Ugiagbe and Mr Lucky Adagbonyin. They were ordered to proceed on indefinite suspension without pay and their case forwarded to the State Civil Service Commission.

The decision to punish the Permanent Secretary and the other officers were the outcome of a session of the State Executive Committee meeting, headed by the Obaskei, in Government House, Benin City.

It will be recalled that Governor Obaseki vowed to unmask the people that sent a N283 million request for the conduct of primary school examination in the state, which was eventually conducted at the cost of N30 million