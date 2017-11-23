Thursday , 23 November 2017
Obanikoro Officially Defects To APC

November 23, 2017

A Former Minister of State for Defence, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, will be officially defecting to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
The politician confirmed this to Channels Television, noting that he would be declaring his defection in Lagos at the weekend.
While he is still yet to clearly state reasons for his defection, reports say Mr Obanikoro has been seen recently at gatherings of APC chieftains.
Obanikoro was a minister under the Goodluck Jonathan administration and was in the running for the Lagos state governorship seat in 2015 but lost the ticket to Jimi Agbaje.
44 comments

  1. Yan
    Yan'dakan Dass
    November 23, 2017 at 2:30 pm

    He’s not welcome because he has a case to answer related to financial crime.

    Reply
  2. Fidelis Ewubare
    Fidelis Ewubare
    November 23, 2017 at 2:38 pm

    Fair weather politician!

    Reply
  3. Sulaimon Abdulhamid
    Sulaimon Abdulhamid
    November 23, 2017 at 2:45 pm

    if you can beat them,Join them. he ee

    Reply
  4. Vivian Etteh
    Vivian Etteh
    November 23, 2017 at 2:53 pm

  5. Ekene Udensi
    Ekene Udensi
    November 23, 2017 at 3:02 pm

    Yoruba’s are cowards,,,,,, APC DAT will collapse anytime.

    Reply
  6. Prosper Joshua Egye
    Prosper Joshua Egye
    November 23, 2017 at 3:02 pm

    May be he is afraid of EFCC.

    Reply
  7. Chinedu Iwejor Prince
    Chinedu Iwejor Prince
    November 23, 2017 at 3:07 pm

    HE’S NOW A SAINT

    Reply
  8. Eze UKet
    Eze UKet
    November 23, 2017 at 3:28 pm

    He is no more a thief but a saint, hahahahaha Nigeria a comedian Nation.

    Reply
  9. Smart Ololube
    Smart Ololube
    November 23, 2017 at 3:34 pm

    You were vibrant and resourceful, but now you have lost it all, your supporters will leave you.

    Reply
  10. Ezihe Candy Chikezie
    Ezihe Candy Chikezie
    November 23, 2017 at 3:36 pm

    Reply
  11. Komolafe Mattew
    Komolafe Mattew
    November 23, 2017 at 3:37 pm

  12. Yamen Bogard Oriakhi
    Yamen Bogard Oriakhi
    November 23, 2017 at 3:42 pm

    Hunger Don reach he side o

    Reply
  13. Smith Aniekeme
    Smith Aniekeme
    November 23, 2017 at 3:45 pm

    More criminal loading@ APC party

    Reply
  14. Hakeem Rosemary
    Hakeem Rosemary
    November 23, 2017 at 3:46 pm

    Reply
  15. Andrew Ekhibise
    Andrew Ekhibise
    November 23, 2017 at 3:47 pm

    Fear fear of persecution

    Reply
  16. Chris Nwokocha
    Chris Nwokocha
    November 23, 2017 at 3:48 pm

    Shameless and opportunistic man

    Reply
  17. Sly Dozie
    Sly Dozie
    November 23, 2017 at 3:58 pm

    From today his corruption case is over, ask uzoji kalu.

    Reply
  18. Agbede Bena
    Agbede Bena
    November 23, 2017 at 4:02 pm

    Obanikoro is a coward, what is his tangible reason for defecting. After having benefited massively in the past administration/ party, he’s come to realize that this platform can no longer promote his career. When a pc collapse, let’s see where he would run to. Dishonest followers disgust me. Let’s see whether his sins would be forgiven as usual.

    Reply
  19. Adebayo Kolawole
    Adebayo Kolawole
    November 23, 2017 at 4:13 pm

    Reply
  20. Segun Bolajokos
    Segun Bolajokos
    November 23, 2017 at 4:20 pm

    The next Governor of Lagos State after Ambode finishes his second term.

    Reply
  21. George Chima
    George Chima
    November 23, 2017 at 4:21 pm

    Useless man .u stil cannot win

    Reply
  22. Abdullahi Bello
    Abdullahi Bello
    November 23, 2017 at 4:22 pm

    Chop chop politician

    Reply
  23. Ezeonochie Digbo
    Ezeonochie Digbo
    November 23, 2017 at 4:27 pm

    if want ur corruption charges to be dropped joint apc once u join apc u become a saint

    Reply
  24. Ikpo Chinonso
    Ikpo Chinonso
    November 23, 2017 at 4:28 pm

    Political charlatans

    Reply
  25. Offor Ogueji
    Offor Ogueji
    November 23, 2017 at 4:38 pm

    He is in desperate need of a shield. He could get a deodorant in addition. APC is a party of righteous people freely doing wickedness.

    Reply
  26. Gillans Bulus
    Gillans Bulus
    November 23, 2017 at 4:46 pm

    PDP and APC are twin brothers. The former is the elder, while the later is the younger. Allow him go, such is Nigerian politics.

    Reply
  27. Bashiru Abubakar
    Bashiru Abubakar
    November 23, 2017 at 4:49 pm

    Let him return the shared loot first

    Reply
  28. Sambo Nimnan
    Sambo Nimnan
    November 23, 2017 at 5:04 pm

    End of political career

    Reply
  29. Matthew Chikaodinaka
    Matthew Chikaodinaka
    November 23, 2017 at 5:09 pm

    You are highly welcome to the All Progressive Congress of Nigeria
    The party with the character of building the quality and health Nation we all can call our own
    Once again welcome

    Reply
  30. Matthew Chikaodinaka
    Matthew Chikaodinaka
    November 23, 2017 at 5:12 pm

    You are welcome to the party that know how to bring a healthy nation

    Reply
  31. Daniel Egbu
    Daniel Egbu
    November 23, 2017 at 5:25 pm

    Reply
  33. Uba Anayo Uba Anayo
    Uba Anayo Uba Anayo
    November 23, 2017 at 5:32 pm

    Runaway soldier.

    Reply
  34. Makinde Akintunde
    Makinde Akintunde
    November 23, 2017 at 5:52 pm

    Iya lo maa ba bo nibe . At the end you are going to be disgraced.

    Reply

