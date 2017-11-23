Obanikoro Officially Defects To APC

A Former Minister of State for Defence, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, will be officially defecting to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
The politician confirmed this to Channels Television, noting that he would be declaring his defection in Lagos at the weekend.
While he is still yet to clearly state reasons for his defection, reports say Mr Obanikoro has been seen recently at gatherings of APC chieftains.
Obanikoro was a minister under the Goodluck Jonathan administration and was in the running for the Lagos state governorship seat in 2015 but lost the ticket to Jimi Agbaje.
He’s not welcome because he has a case to answer related to financial crime.
Who in APC is free from Financial crime? Even u, if we look properly, u re culpable
like Abacha, Buhari’s mentor!!!
He has to join his mates and colleagues na, All Past Criminals
Isn’t APC a save Haven for corrupt people and looters
yan’dan,u ar not d right pesin 2 say whether he is welcome or not,ur comment shows dat u av not been following up,if u av u ‘ll know dat he wants a safelanding dat’s why he defected 2 APC,he watched d trend very well & got 2 know dat once u defect 2 APC u ar exonerated 4rm ur financial crime,he toed d path of orji kalu, jim nwobodo, ken nnamani,etc. happy safelanding 4 obanikoro.
Fair weather politician!
if you can beat them,Join them. he ee
Yoruba’s are cowards,,,,,, APC DAT will collapse anytime.
what has your comment got to do with the post, what is your definition of coward
Brave lgbo! Python dancers
Coward mean-mugu-idiot-jeje-stupidity of high level
What wl you call Igbo when pple like Elechi, Ojukwu’s son defected to APC? Pls try to reason like human being. Long Live PDP.
Coward dt die many times.
May be he is afraid of EFCC.
HE’S NOW A SAINT
He is no more a thief but a saint, hahahahaha Nigeria a comedian Nation.
You were vibrant and resourceful, but now you have lost it all, your supporters will leave you.
Hunger Don reach he side o
More criminal loading@ APC party
Fear fear of persecution
Shameless and opportunistic man
From today his corruption case is over, ask uzoji kalu.
Obanikoro is a coward, what is his tangible reason for defecting. After having benefited massively in the past administration/ party, he’s come to realize that this platform can no longer promote his career. When a pc collapse, let’s see where he would run to. Dishonest followers disgust me. Let’s see whether his sins would be forgiven as usual.
The next Governor of Lagos State after Ambode finishes his second term.
Useless man .u stil cannot win
Chop chop politician
if want ur corruption charges to be dropped joint apc once u join apc u become a saint
Political charlatans
He is in desperate need of a shield. He could get a deodorant in addition. APC is a party of righteous people freely doing wickedness.
PDP and APC are twin brothers. The former is the elder, while the later is the younger. Allow him go, such is Nigerian politics.
Let him return the shared loot first
End of political career
You are highly welcome to the All Progressive Congress of Nigeria
The party with the character of building the quality and health Nation we all can call our own
Once again welcome
You are welcome to the party that know how to bring a healthy nation
Runaway soldier.
Iya lo maa ba bo nibe . At the end you are going to be disgraced.