NUPENG RESUMES SUPPLY OF PETROLEUM PRODUCTS IN RIVERS

▪RSG to reconstruct two Federal roads

The National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers of Nigeria, NUPENG, has declared that there will be no scarcity of petroleum products in Rivers State as the union will continue to discharge its responsibilities of supplying products.

This is as the Rivers State Government in conjunction with Indorama Plc will reconstruct the damaged portion of the East West road, stretching from Eleme Junction to Refinery Junction.

The Rivers State Government will also reconstruct the Port Harcourt -Aba Federal Road, along the Oyigbo axis

Addressing journalists on Friday after meeting with the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike at the Government House Port Harcourt, National Industrial Relations Officer of NUPENG, Comrade Bassey Harry declared that having met with the governor, the union will cooperate with the administration as it is committed to fixing the two Federal roads.

He said that following the agreement reached with Governor Wike, NUPENG will use her platforms to supply products to all local government areas of the state.

NUPENG commended Governor Wike for the initial reconstruction of the East West Road, which was a death trap at the time he assumed duty as the governor of the state.

He said: “We understand the effort of the governor. We took into consideration that when he came into office, the area we are mentioning today was like a death trap. But within six months in office, 80 percent of the road was fixed by him.

“With him, that road as promised will be fixed as soon as possible. We are prepared to cooperate with him to see how that road will be fixed . There will be no fuel scarcity. We will manage the situation. The trucks will ply the roads as we know how to go about it.”

The National Industrial Relations Officer added: “We have given him our word that we will manage the situation to ensure that there will be no fuel scarcity. So people should not go for panic buying . People should not store fuel in their houses “.

It will be recalled that Governor Wike has been fixing Federal roads neglected by the Federal Government.

The governor said that the State Government is committed to the growth of the state’s economy .

Simeon Nwakaudu,

Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media .

23rd June, 2017.