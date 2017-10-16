NUC approves the Setting Up of Medical College at the Rivers State University 

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved the establishment of a Medical College at the Rivers State University.

This approval will lead to the full training of Medical Doctors and other health professionals at the Rivers State University, which is one of the major campaign promises of Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.

Commenting on the approval of the setting up of the Medical College at the Rivers State University, Governor Wike reiterated the commitment of his administration to the training of high class medical professionals at the state-owned university.

The governor said that his determined investments in the construction and equipping of the College of Medical Sciences at the Rivers State University stems from the fact that more Rivers people need to have access to specialised education.

” For close to four decades, the then Rivers State University of Science and Technology never had no College of Medical Sciences. The immediate past administration frustrated efforts to establish one at the institution.

“We have ensured that this is a dream come true for the people of Rivers State. We will ensure that this College of Medical Sciences grows to be one of the best in the country, ” Governor Wike said.

He stated that his administration will continue to invest in education as it is a tool for poverty eradication.

It will be recalled that for all the years that the University of Port Harcourt existed , it never had a Faculty of Law until Governor Wike as Supervising Minister of Education approved the setting up of a Faculty of Law at the Federal University.

Simeon Nwakaudu,

Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media.