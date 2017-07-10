Tuesday , 11 July 2017
NTA reporter shot dead in Benin

A reporter with the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Benin, Mr. Lawrence Okojie, was allegedly shot dead by gunmen on Saturday night in Benin.

Okojie was said to have been killed around Ogunola Junction, off Siluko Road. The spokesman of the State Police Command, DSP Moses Nkombe, who confirmed the report, said one person had been arrested in connection with the incident. Late Okojie, who was dropped off by NTA staff bus at Ogunola Junction around 8: 00 p.m. on Saturday, had called his wife on phone and informed her that he was on his way home

