Northern Youths warn Fayemi over planned introduction of teachers’ competency test in Kogi, others

With controversy still raging over plan by the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai to sack over 21,000 teachers that purportedly failed the competency test, the Northern Youths Movement (NYM) has warned Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi to stop selling the idea of compelling teachers to write the competency test to governors in the northern region.

The youths, who said they were taken aback by the decision of the Kogi State government to also conduct competency test for public school teachers across the state, called on notable leaders in the north to intervene to prevent major crisis from breaking out in the region.

The NYM, which cautioned that governors elected under the platform of the All Progressives Congress should be mindful of being tagged enemies of the teachers, noted that the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria is the only recognized body saddled with the regulation and control of the Teaching Profession in Nigeria.

NYM Chairman, Mallam Ishaya Jato, said in a press release on Monday , that the same former Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi who brought the consultant that conducted the competency test in Kaduna State was already selling the idea to other governors in the north.

Mallam Jato cautioned the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello against going ahead with his planned competency test.

The youths said governors in the north should be reminded that one of the reasons Fayemi that they accused of selling the idea of teachers competency test to them so as to reduce the number of teachers in northern States, lost his reelection bid in Ekiti State was because of his insistence on competency test for teachers in the State.

They warned that Fayemi should not be allowed to raise fund for his governorship ambition in Ekiti State at the expense of teachers in the north and their families that will suffer for their sack, alleging that he (Fayemi) made over N500 million from the Kaduna State competency test deal.

NIGERIAN VOICE