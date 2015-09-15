Northern leaders reject Jonathan’s confab report

Prominent Northern leaders, Tuesday, rejected the implementation of the 2014 report of the National Conference convoked by former President Goodluck Jonathan, saying that it did not address the key issues affecting them.
Former President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan handing over reports of the 2014 National Conference to President Muhammadu Buhari
In its place, the northern leaders are asking President Muhammadu Buhari to convene a fresh conference that would take into cognisance the challenges facing them and proffer solutions to them.
The northern leaders who are mostly former political office holders under the aegis of Northern Reawakening Forum (NRF) and headed by a former member of the House of Representatives, Mohammed Kumalia, said it would be wrong for Buhari to implement the report of the conference called by the former leader.
The group, which met in Abuja on Tuesday, issued a strong view on the last conference, and asked for the dumping of the report in the interest of Nigeria.
When you say ‘northern’ what do you mean? The defunct Northern Region is dead. In land mass, it was about two thirds of the country. But a good chunk of it is made of the Middle Belt that is predominantly Christian and not in agreement politically with the Muslim population. The Middle Belt is also made up of hundreds of ethnic groups while the other portion is predominantly Hausa and Fulani. The Fulanis are currently killing Middle Belters without provocation. No one group can claim to speak for the whole of the old Northern Region. People should stop using the complicated term ‘north’ glibly. We in the middle Belt want all the recommendations of the 2014 National conference fully implemented. Check comments by all our organisations.
[Although Kumalia and other members of the NRF participated actively during the 2014 confab, the group insisted that the nature of the new confab the group was advocating would focus on how to rebuild the North-East region, which has been destroyed by activities of the Boko Haram Islamic sect.
According to him, the demand is necessary because the North East has been marginalised.
He said, “The North has the highest number of people below $2.00 a day; 71.5 per cent of the population in the North-East live in poverty and more than half are malnourished. A 2013 World Bank Report showed that poverty in 16 out of the 19 Northern states have doubled since 1980. The North has the lowest literacy rate in the country. Lagos is at 92 per cent, Kano 49 per cent and Borno less than 15 per cent. Sixty Five per cent of Northern girls and 53 per cent of boys are not in school compared to only 20 per cent for the South-East.]
What a charade of reasons – a ‘cacophony’ if you ask, by the Northern Elders (NRF) when you remember that North has been on the seat of Head Leadership politically for Nigeria for over 30 years of Nigeria’s independence! As it stands presently President M. Buhari makes it the ninth (9th) time candidates from the North became head of State in Nigeria and moreover the North has 17 States aspiring to dominate ABUJA by the new railway and highway constructions so as to bring Northerners down to swell the population of the City with the incalculable impending congestion problems! The blame for the slow pace for all that they complained about should rest on their leaders shoulders particular when you consider the amount of the National subvention/ share going to the North most of which not accountable – less we forget the L.Gs. have not been attended – no preeminence as it is meant to be by the provisions in the Nigerian Constitution in the North! Surprising that nobody is raising this aspect of Nigeria as a Big hindrance particularly for the Northern Nigeria! You discover that the part major problems also is about the policy of ‘fatwa’ and you wonder how long can they live with this misconception? You’ll not believe this I handed in something that could help the North particularly in that 2008 assertion of my publications! So the problem of Nigeria like I said it earlier is about; Who do you tell and he/ she is willing or ready to act and do so early enough! They have nobody to blame other than themselves about North-East not forgetting also or importantly that it was the British Colonial treachery in that 1954 – 59 plebiscite ceding part of Cameroon to Nigeria in the North-East and also ceding South-Eastern Calabar to Cameroon in that plot so as to truncate the efforts (obvious possibility) of NCNC under Dr. Zik to supervise Nigeria’s affairs politically, which could well have been the best approach/ option in every aspect of the thinking – recall that some of their Emirs or Chiefs from the zone threatened to secede at a stage during the discussions in that 2014 Confab and to take ABUJA ith them and you wonder the kind of thinking in the minds of the people in Nigeria!
What is meant to help the people generally as in America to develop according to their nature’s dictates group in the North intuitively fails to see the benefits – restructure Nigeria so that you people will start to develop the talents in the zone and carry on in the right manner and not to stifle and malign the efforts of the people! And surprise, surprise I have again raised a ‘New political leadership solution’ handed it in also, that can help matters in Nigeria not forgetting that Nigeria’s INEC is using my ‘Option A-4’ solution for both the Primaries and also my finger/ name-readers machine ideas for the elections! To study the solution and leave out the thinking now in Asewaju Bola Tinubu and group (his henchmen) hoping that we shall devolve into that ‘DOCTRINE of NECESSITY’ again! I am saying they should think about the overall benefits for the people in Nigeria as in the American States arrangement so that Nigeria will grow unhindered through healthy competition! Recall the benefits or advances recorded under Chief O. Awolowo and Dr. M. I. Okpara of then Eastern Region – the Abudu Ranch and the Presidential Hotels creation and what more, M.I. Okpara’s ‘PAYE’ – was first of its kind for NIGERIA, folks!
